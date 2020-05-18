Ryan Seacrest admits he's 'in need of rest' after dragging the words during the final of & # 39; American Idol & # 39;

Instagram

Through his representative, the co-host of & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39; assures worried fans that he didn't have 'any kind of stroke' while receiving the end of season 18 on Sunday May 17 at night.

Up News Info –

Everything is fine with Ryan Seacrest. The "American idol"The host sparked concern among fans about his well-being after he seemed to slightly curse his words and his right eye seemed bigger than his left during the broadcast on Sunday, May 17, season 18, but was quick to ensure that I just needed to rest.

On Monday, May 18, a 45-year-old representative released a statement denying that he suffered a stroke. "Ryan did not have any type of stroke last night," his representative said in a statement to the press. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and looking for work-home balance, with the added stress of having to do live shows from home."

"Between & # 39;Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39;, & # 39; American Idol & # 39;, & # 39; On Air with Ryan Seacrest & # 39; and the specials of & # 39; Disney Family Singalong & # 39 ;, has been juggling three to four airborne jobs for the past few weeks and needs rest, "his rep continued explaining. About the reason he was absent from his co-host duty at Monday's episode of "Live," the rep added: "So today you took a well-deserved day off."

%MINIFYHTML45f3ba1b4ef91b2676c37cde64abec6c17%

The Sunday night finale of "American Idol" revealed 21-year-old Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz as the winner. Seacrest was able to congratulate the New York subway singer who was on FaceTime with her grandmother at the time of the announcement. "Sam, congratulations," he said remotely from his home. "Yes, you did it!"

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many television productions to turn to virtual streaming. In early May, Seacrest shared his opinion on the challenges of the situation. "We put the show together early in the week because there are so many factors," the television personality admitted to People.

"Occasionally we have to be careful not to step on each other while we talk because there is a delay that we have all experienced talking to our families at home in different Zooms and things like that," he continued. explaining

%MINIFYHTML45f3ba1b4ef91b2676c37cde64abec6c18%

While Seacrest took time off from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday, it is expected to return sometime this week. He got Mark Consuelos, the husband of the co-host Kelly Ripa, replacing it with Monday's episode.