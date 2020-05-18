RTD launches nationwide search for next CEO

RTD is now officially accepting applications from anyone interested in managing the expanding transit agency, as it faces challenges on many fronts.

The Regional Transportation District announced Monday that it is partnering with executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates to launch a nationwide search for a general manager and CEO. The goal is to have a new leader for the fall.

Acting General Manager Paul Ballard assumed the highest position in RTD in February after the departure of RTD veteran Dave Genova.

"Sir. Ballard continues to do an excellent job at the helm of this agency as we move through these extraordinary times," Board President Angie Rivera-Malpiede said in a statement. "We are committed to finding a CEO and CEO. bring us to the next generation of this agency. "

RTD, like many transit agencies across the country, is struggling with severely reduced passenger numbers and reduced service as the coronavirus pandemic maintains its grip on the nation.

Interested applicants can read about the job on the RTD website and submit a cover letter, resume, and references for the close of business on July 10 at [email protected]