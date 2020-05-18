Rory McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to television

Rory McIlroy delivered the money injection on Sunday when live golf returned to television for a Skins game that revealed a lot of rust and raised more than $ 5 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who had not won a mask since the sixth hole, had a chance to win the last six skins worth $ 1.1 million in the final hole in Seminole at the TaylorMade Driving Relief exhibit. Both failed and returned to par 3 17 for a contest closer to the pin.

From a 120-yard front tee, Matthew Wolff was 18 feet below the hole. His partner, Rickie Fowler, missed the green. Johnson found a bunker. Until the last shot, McIlroy barely stayed on the shelf to the left of the pin, measured at 13 feet.

"Air five," McIlroy said, alluding to the social distancing in place in Juno Beach, Florida.

The final transfer gave McIlroy and Johnson $ 1.85 million for the American Nurses Foundation. Fowler, who made seven birdies, and Wolff earned $ 1.15 million for the CDC Foundation.

"I am proud to be part of an event to entertain people at home on a Sunday afternoon and raise money for people in need," said McIlroy as he played hole 18.

Wolff, the 21-year-old Californian with great play and a lot of swagger, won $ 450,000 for relief funds by having the longest drives in two par 5s: 356 yards at No. 2 and 368 yards at No. 14.

Fowler's seven birdies were worth $ 270,000 in a separate fund from Farmers Insurance, while McIlroy made four birdies in regulation worth $ 175,000 and Wolff had three birdies for $ 135,000. Johnson, who showed the most rust, had two birdies for $ 75,000.

PGA Tour Charities allowed online donations during the broadcast, raising more than $ 1 million. Donations will continue through Tuesday. By the time the show ended, more than $ 5.5 million had been pledged, starting with UnitedHeath Group's $ 3 million guarantee.

Players carried their own bags.

Television had a skeleton team on the ground: game by game and analysts were 200 miles away in St. Augustine, Florida, while host Mike Tirico was in his Michigan office. The match lasted more than four hours, mainly because the players sometimes stayed in place to give the six television cameras time to position themselves on the next hole.

Mark Russell, vice president of rules and competition for the PGA Tour, was the only one to handle the flagpole. The bunkers did not need to be raked because they were the only game of the course, which closed during the summer of last week.

"It was an incredible day," said McIlroy. "It was nice to go back to the golf course and get back to normal."

Players used microphones, although the jokes were limited and ended earlier.

Most of it came from McIlroy, who had to make a small par putt on the second hole to push. He rolled it over and said to Wolff, "I think you forget that I've won two FedEx Cups totaling $ 25 million. That doesn't puzzle me, young man."

Fowler played the best golf and bet on him with four birdies on a six-hole stretch around the turn, including a 20-foot foot at No. 11 worth two skins at $ 200,000. He raised his finger and McIlroy said, "Did you hear all those applauses?" There were no fans, and fewer than 50 people were in Seminole. All were tested for the new coronavirus.

That was the beginning of the return of golf.

The last live competition on television was March 12, the first round of The Players Championship. It was canceled the next day, along with other tournaments that were scrapped or postponed.

The following is another exhibition game on May 24 down the road at Medalist, where Tiger Woods plays when he is at home. Woods and Peyton Manning will face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a game announced as "Champions of Charity,quot; that will raise $ 10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The real show is going back on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. The tour has said that it won't allow fans for at least a month, and maybe longer depending on that. Players will have access to charter flights and a designated hotel.