Rooney Mara pregnant, first child with Joaquin Phoenix

Image: Grating Image: Grating

I know I already said that this particular news about pregnancy is "surprising," but that's more important to me than these bed partners. Anyone willing to sit down during Phoenix's almost drunk ramblings in this year's award season should love him immensely. Also, have you seen the goo-goo-ga-ga eyes that these two look at each other? You should be more surprised that this news did not come out months ago. (Page six)

It's creepy times in Megan Fox marriage! The best living actress Jennifer's body forever! —Now she is faced with speculation that she is playing with Machine Gun Kelly, rumors only exacerbated by her husband's cryptic comments about butterflies. Yes butterflies!

%MINIFYHTML978f4cd3b0d5acd37a35862de5d767a515%

Treat your face with a 30% discount on selected mask products at SkinStore …

On Instagram on Sunday, Brian Austin Green published a photo of some monarchs, with the caption: “Eventually, butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They begin to feel suffocated. It's a great world and they want to experience it. "

People He reports that the post came after photos of Megan Fox kicking with Machine Gun Kelly in her sportswear appeared on Friday, May 15. Sure, they were released together at midnight on Switchgrass. But the representatives of both did not respond to PeopleRequests for comment (or mine). Clearly some things on going!

Although speculation on matters like these is burdened, it's a bit strange (supposedly) to call your wife a flower, and you a butterfly. It is not the 1950s; Have we not gone from the basic sexist analogies about men who suck the vitality of their partner through a straw? Alternatively, green is the flower. Which could make more sense! Still, Kelly and Fox's photos are too expensive for me to properly flaunt Friday's hot and hot car ride. Instead, I have drawn my best approximation of them below. You be the judge: is there something between these two? (People)