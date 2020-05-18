Home Entertainment Rooney Mara pregnant, first child with Joaquin Phoenix

How many times have I got out of bed to issue a new pregnancy announcement in the past few months? I'm losing count. Congratulations, however. There is no better way to start on Monday than to do it again, this time with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. Hope for?!

I feel like we should have seen it coming, but the news still amazes me. Page Six reports that the couple was hit with a future heir to football fortune while "keeping a low profile during the pandemic." Representatives for the couple declined to comment, but sources say they received the news while isolated in Los Angeles. Mara, according to the media, was even seen "wearing loose clothing to cover her bulge." As far as everyone knows, she's relaxing in quarantine sweatpants like the rest of us. But let's bet on pregnancy, at least for fun. Check them out below:

I know I already said that this particular news about pregnancy is "surprising," but that's more important to me than these bed partners. Anyone willing to sit down during Phoenix's almost drunk ramblings in this year's award season should love him immensely. Also, have you seen the goo-goo-ga-ga eyes that these two look at each other? You should be more surprised that this news did not come out months ago. (Page six)

It's creepy times in Megan Fox marriage! The best living actress Jennifer's body forever! —Now she is faced with speculation that she is playing with Machine Gun Kelly, rumors only exacerbated by her husband's cryptic comments about butterflies. Yes butterflies!

On Instagram on Sunday, Brian Austin Green published a photo of some monarchs, with the caption: “Eventually, butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They begin to feel suffocated. It's a great world and they want to experience it. "

People He reports that the post came after photos of Megan Fox kicking with Machine Gun Kelly in her sportswear appeared on Friday, May 15. Sure, they were released together at midnight on Switchgrass. But the representatives of both did not respond to PeopleRequests for comment (or mine). Clearly some things on going!

Although speculation on matters like these is burdened, it's a bit strange (supposedly) to call your wife a flower, and you a butterfly. It is not the 1950s; Have we not gone from the basic sexist analogies about men who suck the vitality of their partner through a straw? Alternatively, green is the flower. Which could make more sense! Still, Kelly and Fox's photos are too expensive for me to properly flaunt Friday's hot and hot car ride. Instead, I have drawn my best approximation of them below. You be the judge: is there something between these two? (People)

  • Of course, Megan Markle and The prince Harry are "bffs" with Adele. (Page six)
  • Joe Giudice he is a famous boxer now. (TMZ)
  • A new twist appears in the life of Meghan King (formerly Edmonds.) (We weekly)
  • Goodbye, Hannah Brown. (ET)
  • Grimes & # 39; s mom wants Elon Musk to shut your mouth (Daily mail)
  • Who did it Kim Zolziak and Brielle From Biermann fillers? (ET)

