Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are allegedly having a baby

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are having a baby!

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

A source close to the couple broke the news to Page Six, saying Rooney is around six months pregnant.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

This news comes a week after Rooney was seen wearing baggy clothes with what appears to be a baby bump. However, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy.

Lume / BACKGRID, Gedu, Sala / Terma, SL / BACKGRID

Rooney and Joaquín have been together since they starred in 2018 Maria Magdalena and got engaged in 2019. This would be the couple's first child.

Congratulations to the future parents!

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images

