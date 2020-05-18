Rocket owner jokes about China's tweet from CEO Daryl Morey to Donald Trump

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who amassed his wealth as a restaurant business executive, mentioned Monday the posting of general manager Daryl Morey on social media about Hong Kong in a meeting with President Donald Trump, senior adviser Jared. Kuschner and industry leaders on Monday.

The meeting was intended to discuss economic reopening strategies for the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fertitta commented on her GM as an aside after someone else mentioned China.

"You know, it's funny that you mentioned about China," Fertitta said in the room. "I should have realized it was going to be a bad year for China when my general manager tweeted & # 39; Freedom for Hong Kong & # 39;".

Trump responded in response: "You kept him quiet, didn't you? You kept him quiet."

The interaction between Tilman Fertitta and President Donald Trump on #Rockets GM Daryl Morey Fertitta: "You know, it's funny that you mentioned about China. I should have realized it was going to be a bad year for China when my general manager tweeted,quot; Freedom for Hong Kong. " pic.twitter.com/oywIGoDgsW – Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) May 18, 2020

Fertitta referred to Morey's tweet on October 4 in which the GM offered support to Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China that is fighting for its independence from continental influence. Because the NBA, and the Rockets in particular, have strong financial ties to China, the league struggled to balance its views of social justice with its financial desires, ultimately undermining Morey's social media post.

Morey remained employed by the Rockets after the incident. He has been at the helm since the 2007-08 campaign, overseeing nine tiebreaker positions. He built the base for the current Rockets team by trading for James Harden in a successful deal with the Thunder and most recently acquiring Russell Westbrook.

Trump continued to ask Fertitta if Morey was fired for his comments on China. Fertitta explained that Morey was still employed and joked that questions about her GM were "a trick."