RHOA's Nene Leakes leaves the reunion show

During the second part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta show on Sunday night, Nene Leakes quit, left, closed her laptop, and revealed some of her pre-written readings.

"The whole meeting is just Nene. What did you think about the first part? Did they ask anyone other than Nene? It's Nene, honey. Nene, Nene … to the point where I said to Andy: & # 39 ; Is there someone else here? Honey, do you have any questions for anyone else here besides Nene? "She told ET.

As for her, pre-written readings?

"For me, it's like Andy [Cohen], he has all his questions written down and he didn't want to forget to ask questions," he continued. "So, it's not about reading. It was about, I didn't want to forget to ask certain questions because a lot of times when I'm with these girls and then I go, I mean, damn it! I forgot to say that. Oh, I wish I had said this, or I wish I had asked that question. "

He also jumped on Instagram to express his frustration to fans.

