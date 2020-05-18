Retail group calls Massachusetts reopening plan "incredibly disappointing,quot;

Retail stores in Massachusetts may reopen next week as the state relaxes coronavirus restrictions, but customers are yet to enter.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that nonessential retail stores may open for curbside pickup, as well as remote delivery, on May 25 as part of the first phase of his administration's reopening plan. The Republican governor called curb pickup a "viable and attractive option," given the declining but still high number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Small business groups say it may be too little, too late.

Jon Hurst, president of the Massachusetts Retail Association, tweeted Monday that he was "incredibly disappointed"With Baker's announcement.

All neighboring New England states will begin allowing customers inside physical stores this week under strict capacity limits and other distancing safeguards. And stores that primarily sell jewelry, clothing, and shoes, which have been closed for nearly two months, "don't lend themselves to sidewalk sales," according to Hurst.

"Many small businesses are at the end of their economic lifelines," he told Boston.com in an email Monday.

The National Federation of Independent Business, which represents more than 5,000 companies in Massachusetts, echoed that sentiment on Monday. Christopher Carlozzi, the local state director for NFIB, said Monday's news could be a "lifesaver,quot; for small businesses, but only for a long time.

"Retail stores will not last long with pickup on the sidewalk," Carlozzi said in a statement. "The state should allow customers in stores sooner rather than later."

According to the state's reopening plan, Phase 1 will last a minimum of three weeks, if not longer, depending on the state's data on positive COVID-19 test rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. Under the plan, in-store purchases could begin during Phase 2.

Carlozzi said small businesses in Massachusetts have faced "every imaginable challenge during this pandemic," from closing orders to obtaining federal aid loans to compete with expanded unemployment benefits, not to mention loss of land. for online retailers and large national chains like Walmart, they were allowed to stay open as they sold essentials like food or work supplies.

Some New England states, such as Connecticut, Maine, and New Hampshire, have continued to allow non-essential retailers (that is, stores that primarily sell clothing, books, flowers, recreational equipment, or other special items) to remain open for pickup. sidewalk.

They have also announced plans to allow limited in-store purchases. Starting Monday, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont allow store purchases with variable capacity limits. Connecticut plans to do the same on Wednesday. And in Maine, limited indoor shopping has been allowed in its 12 rural counties since May 11, with plans to allow it statewide before June 1.

%MINIFYHTML907e8a6fa3b75fc4c79c1a851979d62317%

"The point is that (Massachusetts) has continuously been two steps behind other states in the region when it comes to retail, and those restrictions make no economic or scientific sense," said Hurst, noting that Massachusetts did indeed allow the pickup. on the sidewalk for restaurants, but not for certain non-food retailers.

"Next week we will get what should have been awarded weeks ago," he said.

Baker has said there is good scientific reason for his administration's "slow administration,quot; approach: Massachusetts has had, and continues to have, significantly more COVID-19 cases and deaths than other New England states. Furthermore, scientists and health experts agree that the risk of contracting the coronavirus is significantly lower outdoors than it is indoors.

"The central point behind the sidewalk is that it does not require people to come in and stop," Baker said during his press conference on Monday. "There is a lot of evidence right now that interior spaces with a long period of time that people are there, especially if they don't have the ability to distance themselves socially, is probably the biggest and most important propagation opportunity."

State officials say a surge in cases could compel them to re-implement the shutdown orders, as well as deny the costly sacrifices that residents and businesses have already made to limit the spread of the disease.

Still, Hurst sees an inconsistency in the state's approach. Under Phase 1 of the reopening plan, offices and certain personal services, such as groomers, groomers, and pet groomers, may open on May 25 if they follow certain social distancing protocols. For example, nonessential office spaces may reopen to 25 percent of their capacity (except in Boston, where workers may return a week later, on June 1). Beauty salons and hairdressers can bring customers back by appointment only.

Hurst says Baker needs to explain why a close contact haircut or a 25 percent full office is safe, "but it does not limit customer service at a store, even by appointment, or at 25 percent capacity. "

So far, it has not received a sufficient explanation.