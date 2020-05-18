Residents near Salida asked to save video camera recordings

On Sunday night, Chaffee County authorities asked for help in the search for Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing a week ago, asking residents of Salida and surrounding communities to save any video recording on devices such as cameras. of security.

Sheriff John Spezze made the request after a Pueblo diving rescue team searched for waterways. Spezze asked residents to keep, but not turn over, recordings of the devices, including doorbells and game cameras, which were in service from May 8 to 12.

"One of the most useful ways the community can assist in the search for Suzanne Morphew is by preserving these recordings," he said in an agency newsletter. "We are aware that some systems override the video after several days and we want to make sure that the video remains available if necessary."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are helping in the search for Morphew, 49, who disappeared a week ago after riding a bicycle, authorities said.

A neighbor called the Chaffee County Communications Center on May 10 and reported a disappearance. Last week, police investigators found a suspicious personal item, and dozens of searchers combed rugged and rugged terrain west of Salida near where the personal item had been located, trying to find additional belongings or other clues to the whereabouts of Morphew. U.S. 50 on Friday was temporarily closed along the Monarch Pass.