Report: Tesla Plans To Build A New Auto Factory In Texas

Elon Musk's recent clashes with officials in Alameda County, home of Fremont's Tesla factory, may have given him a greater sense of urgency to find the next Tesla factory in the United States. On Friday, several media outlets reported that Tesla was approaching a new location to build the Model Y crossover and Tesla's next Cybertruck.

The reports started with Electrek, a pro-Tesla site whose co-founder Fred Lambert has good connections within the company. Just before 3pm EST, Lambert reported that Tesla had established itself in Austin, Texas, as the site of his next factory.

"We are told that the decision on the site is not concrete, as Tesla was apparently given some options in the greater Austin area," Lambert wrote. "Musk is said to want to start construction extremely soon and is aiming for Model Y vehicles to leave the plant by the end of the year."

It would be a remarkably short time for any car company to build a new factory from scratch. Last year, it took Tesla almost a year to build its Shanghai factory, and that was considered unusually fast.

The new factory could easily cost billions of dollars. Tesla is currently building a factory near Berlin that is estimated to cost more than $ 4 billion. But with $ 8 billion in the bank at the end of the last quarter, Tesla shouldn't have too much trouble financing the project.

Lambert noted that Tesla has some existing connections to the Austin area. Some of the chip engineers on the autopilot team were recruited from AMD's offices in Austin, so Tesla has a small office there.

Tulsa on the run?

Hours after the Electrek story was published, three news organizations, TechCrunch, CNBC and the Associated Press, published stories saying that Tesla was still considering Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"No final decision has been made, but Austin and Tulsa are among the finalists," writes Kirsten Korosec of Techcrunch, citing "multiple sources."

Elon Musk previously said that Tesla's "Gigafactory Cybertruck,quot; would be in the central United States and that a location would be chosen within three months of Tesla's earnings call in late April, Korosec said.

%MINIFYHTMLf620362ca93188fcd73ce6c8cd191fbc15%

Lambert defendant Tesla of feeding these stories to rival news organizations. I don't know if he's right, but it's not hard to imagine why Tesla would want to avoid tilting his hand. The threat of choosing another location would give Tesla influence in negotiations with officials from Texas and Austin. We have asked Tesla to comment on the conflicting reports and will update this story if the company responds.

Both Texas and Oklahoma have right-to-work laws that allow employees to choose not to pay union dues. These laws could help Tesla dissuade workers at his new factory from forming a union. California laws are friendlier to union organizing.

Musk appears to be gravitating toward Texas

One reason I suspect Tesla will finally locate its next factory in Texas is that Musk already has substantial ties to the state. Musk's other company, SpaceX, has at least two facilities in Texas. The company is building Starships in a fast-growing facility near Boca Chica, near the southernmost point of Texas. SpaceX also has a rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, halfway between Austin and Dallas.

Musk recently promised to move Tesla from California after county officials tried to delay the reopening of the Tesla factory in Fremont.

"This is the drop that fills the glass,quot; Musk tweeted May 9. "Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately." A few days later, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he had spoken to Musk about Tesla's move to Texas.

Beginnings of May, Musk tweeted about the sale of his physical possessions, including a California home that previously belonged to actor Gene Wilder.

Therefore, building a car factory in Texas could be part of a broader change in Musk's life, from spending most of his time in California to spending most of his time in Lone Star State. . Musk has spent the past 15 years coming and going between SpaceX's Los Angeles offices and Tesla's Bay Area facilities in his private jet. Coming and going between SpaceX's South Texas operation and a new Tesla headquarters in the Austin area would not be a big change in his routine.