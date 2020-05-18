Relief event #OurIdentity COVID-19 establishes Ronny Chieng and Andrew Yang as guests – Up News Info

Amazon Music's Twitch channel will host the #OurIdentity: Project Blue Marble live relief event, which continues the celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an eight-hour livestream event that will bring together Asian artists and leaders from around the world to fight COVID-19 and the racism and xenophobia that affected Asian communities during the pandemic. The event will take place on May 30 starting at 2 p.m. ITS T.

Guests include presidential candidate Andrew Yang, The daily show correspondent, actor and comedian Ronny Chieng, Fast and Furious franchise star Sung Kang, actress Kelly Hu, rapper and Nora of queens actor Dumbfoundead, basketball star Jeremy Lin, fashion designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, among others. The event will feature musical performances by Yuna, Raja Kumari, Jay Park and H1GHR Music, M-Flo and guitarist Miyavi, James Reid, P-Lo, Agnez Mo, Shawn Wasabi, Yultron, MILCK, Raisa and many more.

"It has been inspiring to witness the strength of the human spirit in these difficult times," said Kev Nish, co-CEO of Transparent Arts, Far East Movement and co-founder of Goldhouse. "Project Blue Marble is the result of our community coming together, our passion for helping, and our need to be heard."

Actor Sung Kang adds, "I love when everyone comes together and I want to support in any way I can, especially when it comes to the frontline workers and the daily sacrifice they are making."

Presented by Today, Transparent Arts, Gold House, Amazon Music, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation and XRM Media and co-organized by The Far East Movement, the event will benefit United Way and its Asia Pacific affiliates and their efforts to support those affected by El covid-19 outbreak. The event will air live on Twitch. See the full guest list below.