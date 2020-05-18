Reginae, the daughter of Lil Wayne, is heading to & # 39; Beef & # 39; with Lori Harvey & Cheating !!

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter was rumored to have a long relationship with Steve Harvey's daughter Lori. According to the rumor, Lori allegedly slept with a rapper that Reginae was chasing.

Well, yesterday, Reginae launched into Live to address the "beef,quot; rumors between the two famous daughters.

(see video above)

I have no problem with "Taina (daughter of rapper Fabolous) or Lori Harvey," Reginae said as she yelled at the camera.

Reginae claims that she no longer dates the 20 girls because they live in Los Angeles, and she lives in Atlanta.

Reginae told fans: "I can't be in the photos. So that's what it is."

According to Lil Wayne's daughter, the rumors about her and Lori's beef were started by enemies trying to confront young women.

Reginae, 21, first showed her musical talent in the 2009 video documentary The Carter. She was recorded singing and rapping at the age of 10.

Around the age of 10, Reginae began appearing on her mother Tiny and Toya's reality TV show. Her mother, Toya Carter, and Tiny Harris (T.I.'s wife) starred in the reality show beginning in 2009.

When Reginae grew up, she was chosen as a member of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.