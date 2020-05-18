Reginae, the daughter of Lil Wayne, is heading to & # 39; Beef & # 39; with Lori Harvey & Cheating !!

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter was rumored to have a long relationship with Steve Harvey's daughter Lori. According to the rumor, Lori allegedly slept with a rapper that Reginae was chasing.

Well, yesterday, Reginae launched into Live to address the "beef,quot; rumors between the two famous daughters.

I have no problem with "Taina (daughter of rapper Fabolous) or Lori Harvey," Reginae said as she yelled at the camera.

