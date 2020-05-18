Reginae Carter looks emotional as she talks about losing her best friend to Lori Harvey in new video

Not long ago, Reginae Carter and Taina Williams were very close friends and traveled the world together. The two friends often appeared in swimsuit photos showing off their beautiful beach bodies.

However, for the past few months, Lil Wayne's daughter has been more on a solo trip, and Taina has become Lori Harvey's best friend.

Reginae recently did an interview where she talked about losing her best friend to Lori. A fan asked Reginae if the girls abandoned her because she doesn't fit in.

She replied: "I have no problems with Taina, and I have no problems with Lori … They are all my friends, and we are great, we talk, there is no problem."

She added: “So for all of you to tell me that I don't fit in with a group when the girls live together in Los Angeles, and I live in Atlanta, so I can't show my body on the beach, I can't be in the photos. So that's what it is. We are all cute, all cute as hell!

One fan said the following: "Sometimes it's OK NOT to fit in! That's just because they can't handle your awesomeness! 🤸🏾‍♂️_,quot;

This sponsor wrote: "She stays in atl, the rest of them stay in Cali … it is also a virus. Everyone tries to discourage her by her appearance, and I am glad that she continues to trust ♥ ️"

This follower shared: “Sagittarius never fit in because we were too busy showing ourselves. I have never lost a loss. He didn't run through them like the entire industry and then he had his friends. How can you claim that someone doesn't fit in with a group of people you've never interacted with all your life? "

This Instagrammer stated, "She doesn't fit! She really stands out! Shine bright, pretty Nae! I don't know why they give Reginae such a difficult time, she went on, she knows what she's worth and she's beautiful … you know what Now that I think about it, I see why you hate her. Everyone likes birds, a true female is intimidating to some. "

Another person explained: "I am not a therapist, but it is evident that the comment really hurt her feelings. You can hear it in her voice. She almost said that they were her friends and then she stopped and said that they were great hahaha and that people know what it is about. they refer when they say it does not fit, two different aesthetics. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

This observer added: "She doesn't fit in because she is her OWN person and has never changed." This sounds like a colorful thing honestly. Like saying because it is darker, it cannot be compared. People circles change all the time, so what's the problem? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤔 "

Reginae has shown a lot of class in the way she handled this question.



