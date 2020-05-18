Reginae Carter denies being kicked out of Lori Harvey's squad

Instagram

During a recent Instagram Live, Reginae closes rumors that she has bad blood with Lori and Taina Williams and that she has been kicked out of the team because she "doesn't fit in."

Reginae Carter and Lori harvey They used to hang out together many times, so when people started noticing Reginae's absence in the recent photos Lori and her squad posted on social media, they began to speculate if little Wayne he was expelled from the group. Apparently hearing of the rumors, Reginae turned to her Instagram account to broach the matter.

During a recent Instagram Live, Reginae denied having bad blood with Lori and Taina Williams and being kicked out of the team because she "doesn't fit in." The "YOU. & Tiny: The Family Hustle"said the star in the clip," Stop saying I don't fit in. Agree? Stop making up stories. OK guys? … I have no problem with Taina, I have no problem with Lori. "

She went on to add that they are still friends and still contact each other very well. "They are all my friends, we are great, we talk, no problem," he explained. "So, to be told that I don't fit in with a group when those girls live together in Los Angeles and I live in Atlanta. Okay?"

"So I can't show the body of my beach, I can't be in the photos, so that's what it is," added Reginae. "We are all cute, we are all cute as hell!"

Prior to this, rumors spread that Reginae was probably abandoned by the group when Taina shared photos of herself with Taina and two other friends, Asia Carter and Amaya Colón, on Instagram, meeting for a poolside party on Thursday, May 7. . Four girls were seen lounging and flaunting their greased bikini bodies.

In response to the post, a fan wrote in the comment section: "Didn't they want to include the reginas because she's thicker? Because they said it didn't fit the look, and I guess this is the look." Another similarly guessed, "Guess reginae did not fit their looks, so they are no longer friends."