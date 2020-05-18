Ree Breeders ’Renewed for Season 2 on FX & Sky – Up News Info

FX and Sky have picked up a second season of Breeders from creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell.

The parental comedy stars Freeman and Episodes and Back to life Daisy Haggard as partners and parents, trying to care for her two young children, Luke, played by George Wakeman, and Ava, played by Jayda Eyles. It also has

The first season, which also starred Better call Saul and This is lumbar puncture actor Michael McKean as Ally's father is produced by Last week tonight with John Oliver and Everything will be fine producer Avalon Television in association with FX Productions.

It premiered on FX on March 2 with episodes on Hulu the next day. Blackwell is an executive producer and executive producer along with Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer

Addison, who previously starred in the BBC comedy The bulk of it, which Blackwell wrote, and went on to direct episodes of VeepHe told Up News Info last month that the team was pleased that people were watching during the pandemic.

"I was always concerned that people were so fed up with that situation at home that they might not want to see it, but fortunately people had seen it. One of the great reactions is that people find comfort in it, "he said.

Addison said of the renewal: "We are absolutely delighted that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parental trauma." That's entirely because we have more of the story we're excited to tell, and definitely not just because it's basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny it.

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said: "We are proud of all the creative team and talent at Breeders accomplished in the first season and we look forward to seeing where they lead in the second season. Breeders It has really resonated with viewers, who have come to appreciate his honest and humorous version of the challenges of modern parenting. "

"I am very happy to have another opportunity in Breeders"Freeman said." I think the next one will be even better. It's a pleasure working with this team … see you soon. Well, not soon. But sometime, honestly. "

"It was exciting to be able to do the first season of Breeders – FX, Sky, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience, "added Blackwell." To be able to further explore the struggles of parents in Season 2 is the icing on a cake that we have carefully screened for any possible traces of peanuts. "