Redwood City teenager arrested for attempted murder by stabbing relative – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – An 18-year-old Redwood City teenager was detained on charges of attempted murder early Monday morning after he allegedly stabbed a family member during an argument, authorities said.

Redwood City police said officers were called to a house in the 600 block of Oakridge Dr. at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Officers who arrived located a victim in front of the residence and sustained a stab wound to the abdomen. The suspect, a relative of the victim, was identified as Tyler Passanisi and located inside the residence.

%MINIFYHTML56710ee1302662a1c947dd3356ae622a17%

The unidentified victim was transported to Stanford Hospital and was being treated Monday for life-threatening injuries.

Passanisi, who was arrested and arrested at the scene without incident, has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

Investigators said the weapon used to stab the victim was a kitchen knife, which was recovered at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML56710ee1302662a1c947dd3356ae622a18%

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident should contact Redwood City Police Detective Sgt Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department Helpline at 650-780-7107.