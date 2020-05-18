Radar images reveal a subtropical plume that feeds climate change in the Wild Bay area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mother Nature was taking the San Francisco Bay Area on a walk through the weather on Monday, alternating between sunshine and heavy rains in May.

The culprit at stake is a storm plume stretching thousands of miles to the Hawaiian Islands that pumps unstable subtropical air over northern California.

Storm cells, torrential rains, hail, and possible lightning bolts ride the length of the plume and run across the state. The rains threw a damper on golfers trying to get a round on recently reopened local courses since their COVID-19 forced closings.

The moisture associated with today's scattered rain has subtropical origins. If it were winter, this connection would probably be more robust with a better potential for heavier rainfall. Also note in this loop: Tropical Storm Arthur unfolds on the southeast coast. pic.twitter.com/YueMRsnEd0 – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 17, 2020

Forecasters also advised Bay Area residents to watch the horizon as conditions are perfect for rainbow formation.

In the past two days, more than an inch of rain has fallen on the bush. Tam in Marin County with other areas reporting an inch or less.

"A quick look at the 24-hour rainfall totals shows decent numbers for the end of May," said meteorologists from the weather service. “More than two inches of rain were measured in the Santa Cruz Mts and the mountains above Big Sur. Most of the other populated areas ranged from a few hundredths to just under an inch. ”

Forecasters said the "unstable air mass,quot; will remain parked over the Bay Area for the rest of the day.

"No lightning has yet been observed, but the rains this morning have produced heavy rains and small hail," the weather service said. "The current forecast keeps scattered showers in the forecast until tonight. Given the instability, there is also the possibility of afternoon / night storms, mainly from Monterey Bay to the north. The most likely place for thunderstorms is on the other side of the North Bay this afternoon. "

A flash flood warning was issued over a wide swath of central California for Shasta County, the Sacramento Valley, and northern San Joaquin and the Sierra.

The warning runs from 10 a.m. at 9 p.m. On Monday, forecasters warned of rainfall rates of 1/2 inch or more per hour as storms progress.

The storm was also causing significant snowfall in the Lake Tahoe area. Chains were required to travel through the mountain passes on I-80.

Well it's May 18th … and we have chain control! Chain control: I-80 is R2 Donner Lake Rd to Cisco Grove in both directions. Trucks are minimal. SR-88 is R2 Red Lake Creek to Iron Mountain. pic.twitter.com/Sr2DiAo7gN – CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) May 18, 2020

A winter storm warning above 6,500 feet was in effect for the Tahoe area until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Heavy snowfall," reported the National Weather Service in Reno on Monday morning. Plan in difficult travel conditions, even during the morning trip. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are expected, with localized amounts of up to 15 inches … including Donner Pass and Echo Summit. "