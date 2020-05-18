Rachel Lindsay of & # 39; Bachelorette Addresses Hannah Brown's Apologies For Using The N Word

Rachel Lindsay, the first black bachelorette party, responded to an apology issued by fellow bridal shower star Hannah Brown for using the n word.

Fans hit Hannah after she used the word while dancing on a DaBaby dance floor at Tik Tok.

"I hate having to do this. I never wanted to talk about this. I never wanted to say anything. I'm honestly tired of feeling like I have to be the one to speak because other people won't," Rachel said.

Rachel was not here for Hannah's written apologies on her Instagram.

"It is easy to make a statement, it is easy to hide behind the words, but when you are bold enough to say the N word on camera, on your platform … then you must be bold enough to use your face in the camera and apologize the same way you said the word, "Rachel continued. "I am not discrediting the apology. I am just saying that we cannot give people a pass for this. You have to hold people accountable for what they are doing."

She added: "Non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word, I repeat, non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word n ​​* gger, they wouldn't say it on television, they wouldn't say it on the radio, they wouldn't say it. you would say in front of your black friend. If the reason you wouldn't say it because you feel uncomfortable should be the reason, don't say it privately or close to your friends. Maybe you shouldn't be singing. "