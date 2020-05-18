Home Entertainment R. Kelly's request for early release was denied by the judge for...

R. Kelly's request for early release was denied by the judge for the third time!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A federal judge in New York has once again rejected R. Kelly's release request pending trial for the third time.

Kelly's attorneys argued that the star suffered from symptoms of diabetes despite previously not having been diagnosed with the disease.

A judge rejected his arguments, stating that his prediabetes diagnosis is not enough to put him at high risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars. Like the previous two denials, the judge expressed concern that if released, Kelly could threaten or alter witnesses.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©