R. Kelly's request for early release was denied by the judge for the third time!

A federal judge in New York has once again rejected R. Kelly's release request pending trial for the third time.

Kelly's attorneys argued that the star suffered from symptoms of diabetes despite previously not having been diagnosed with the disease.

A judge rejected his arguments, stating that his prediabetes diagnosis is not enough to put him at high risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars. Like the previous two denials, the judge expressed concern that if released, Kelly could threaten or alter witnesses.

There is reportedly evidence to suggest that he allegedly manipulated witnesses prior to his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County. He was acquitted of all charges.

The disgraced star was to be tried on RICO charges in April in New York, but that will not take place in September. He is slated to face charges in Chicago in October and his Minnesota charges have yet to be scheduled.