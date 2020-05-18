Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosts English Tea Party With Her Niece Sky Krishna

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her quarantine quite enjoyable with little niece Sky Krishna. In addition to sharing glimpses of her time at home with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their pets, Priyanka has also been sharing adorable pictures with her niece.



The last photo shared by Priyanka with her niece shows the two playing dress-up at home during an English tea party. She captioned the post as: "Playing Dress Up #EnglishTeaParty @ Sky.Krishna." Wearing stylish hats and smiling at the camera, PeeCee and Sky seem to have fun together at home.

Before this, Sky played the creative director of a homemade Gala that Priyanka hosted at home. Priyanka had also shared that she yearned for old Uncle Chips in another of her stories.

Well keeping it real and entertaining is definitely Priyanka Chopra's quarantine style.