President Donald Trump unpleasantly shoots Barack Obama, who mentioned his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

There is a real war of words between President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama.

On Sunday, Trump, who is supposed to be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, woke up to a disgust Obama threw at him, and decided to respond.

The former reality star, who was criticized by Obama for mishandling a major health crisis, responded by saying, “We did many fabulous meetings; Huge progress is being made on many fronts, including the search for a cure for this horrible plague that has plagued our country. Look, he was an incompetent president. This is all I can say. Very incompetent. "

Trump, who has had a long-running dispute with Obama that started with the birth movement, was angry that over the weekend, the Democratic politician beat him up while delivering a speech at historically black colleges and universities.

Obama shared: "This pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing."

He continued: "But these are not normal times. You are being asked to find your way in a world in the midst of a devastating pandemic and a terrible recession. The timing is not ideal. And let's be honest: a disease like this only highlights inequalities. underlying and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to face in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man runs, and some people feel they can stop and ask and shoot him if he doesn't submit to his interrogation. "

He went on to reveal: "An injustice like this is not new. What's new is that much of your generation has realized the fact that the status quo needs to be redressed; that the old ways of doing things don't work; and that they don't. It matters how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick, that our society and democracy only work when we think not only of ourselves, but of others. "

Obama added in his speech: "More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing." Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge. Whether the world will improve will depend on you. With everything suddenly feeling like it's at stake, this is your time to seize the initiative. No one can tell you anymore that you should wait your turn. No one can tell you more, "This is how it's always been done." Now more than ever, this is your time: the world of your generation to shape. "

So far, 36 million Americans have lost their jobs, and there are nearly 1.5 million people infected with the coronavirus and more than 89,000 deaths in the United States. USA



