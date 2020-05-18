Pregnant Brie Bella celebrates 30 weeks with a photo of an almost naked belly

The pregnancy has been Brie BellaThe best beauty secret.

Monday Total fine Star took to Instagram to celebrate the 30-week mark of her second pregnancy. In this update for her 7.6 million followers, the co-founder of Belle Radici kept things natural while posing almost naked with her face free of makeup.

And honestly, it couldn't be more beautiful!

"30 weeks," wrote the retired WWE superstar along with the plugin.

By wearing only a fringed brown shawl, it's safe to say that Brie wanted her tummy to take center stage.

Like E! Readers surely know, in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This revelation was part of a double announcement as twins Nikki Bella are pregnant too

Of course, we are not the only ones talking about Brie's latest pregnancy update. In fact she Total divas her peers have flocked to the comments to praise the mother-to-be of two.