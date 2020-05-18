Positive test result rate drops dramatically – Up News Info

With more than 350,000 test results now reported to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the director of that agency, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, announced today that the positivity rate has dropped from 14 percent to 9 percent. hundred.

This, she said, is the result of "more people being evaluated."

The director estimated that, in recent days, a million Los Angeles residents have left their homes to enjoy reopened businesses and outdoor spaces. "Just as a reminder," he said, "if the rate of people who are COVID-19 positive is approximately four percent, we could estimate that up to 40,000 of the million people who were away from home could be infected."

"And," he extrapolated, "if these people infected another person, it would be 80,000 people who would recently become infected with COVID-19."

Ferrer also provided an update on multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children. She said that only four children in Los Angeles County with this syndrome also tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. "But," he said, "there are 21 other suspected cases … that may be associated with COVID-19." Fortunately, Ferrer said, there have been no related deaths.

%MINIFYHTML51f593f28a6e8213e0b6555b92a58a3515%

18 additional deaths for a total of 1,839.

Cedars-Sinai announced today that it has begun a gradual reopening of its medical offices, offering in-person appointments and

reschedule medically necessary surgeries and procedures postponed due to COVID-19.

Telehealth options for care, which the health care organization has proven popular, will continue.