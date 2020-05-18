Porsha Williams video featuring Dennis McKinley, Lauren Williams, and Shamea Morton is making fans laugh

Porsha Williams filmed a video alongside her sister, Lauren Williams, Shamea Morton, and Dennis McKinley, and the result made people laugh in the comments. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

Marlo Hampton chimed in on the comments and laughed.

One follower said, "* Forceful Hits * It's incredibly fishy how we wake up before dreams get to their best," and someone else posted this message: "OKAYYYY FINE now you're convincing me to make a damn Tikky Tokikie."

A commenter seized Dennis and said "Dennis,quot; turns around, stinks, get out of the church "and another follower posted," Yeah, while Ken is on his page talking about his dust crown! You are here UNBOTHERED # queen ".

Someone else said to Porsha: Estás You are too lazy! You're distracting me from watching the RHOA meeting, "and another follower posted," Shamea with the facial expressions and the church finger. "

A commenter said: ‘Porsha, I love you, you are my favorite housewife! You make me laugh!!! Another southerner from NC !! The meeting is fun so far! "

Another follower wrote: ‘Porsha, I know you can walk better in STANK. I would definitely love to see more of these, "and someone else said," It's Dennis turning around on the church walk for me. "

Another follower said: raba I was hoping you would do this, but do the stink walk in the pool to your room. Everyone in this video can pay the minimum bottle! "

Porsha previously wrote Kandi Burruss a birthday message to commemorate Kandi Burruss's birthday on social media.

Atl "Atl made wine aht,quot; BirthdayHappy birthday @kandi I wish you many more! # DivaDay🔥 Tune in to Bravo tonight !! Ors ’Porsha captioned her post for Kandi.

Ad

Fans loved that Porsha gave their RHOA co-star this greeting.



Post views:

0 0