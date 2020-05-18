Porsha Williams makes fans happy with photos of one of her best friends for her birthday

Porsha Williams celebrated the birthday of more friends in recent days. For starters, he made sure to write a birthday message to mark Kandi Burruss's birthday on social media.

Atl "Atl made wine aht,quot; BirthdayHappy birthday @kandi I wish you many more! # DivaDay🔥 Tune in to Bravo tonight !! Ors ’Porsha captioned her post for Kandi.

Fans loved that Porsha gave their RHOA co-star this greeting and praised the ladies in the comments.

In addition to this, Porsha made sure to share a birthday message for one of her other best friends as well. He also posted some amazing throwback photos.

Someone said: ‘Screaming happy birthday to my dad !! My lil homie 4 life @drahjee !! I love you, I hate that we can't be together to act the way we do, but I hope you enjoy your day! We will make this bihhhh go up when I catch ahh Rona leaves. "

A commenter posted this message: "Happy birthday lil homie Porsha, you're wearing that outfit," and one fan wrote: "@porsha4real, he could be your man and he wouldn't have known any better!" You all beautiful together!

Another follower said: ‘Did you take all of that to Coachella? Those skinny girls must have been drooling, "and someone else wrote:" Guuuurl Dennis knows best that the Queen of Atlanta got. My favorite RHOA. "

Another follower said: ‘@ porsha4real your baby is as cute as he can be. ❤️ I just watched meeting 1. ’

In other funnier news, Porsha found a filter she loves and continues to post hilarious clips on social media. Fans appreciate her humor and made sure to praise her in the comments.

Make sure you watch a funny video he shared the other day on his IG account. His fans were laughing out loud.



