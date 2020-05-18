Pop Smoke murder investigation delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

The investigation into the murder of the murdered rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pop Smoke was shot dead in an alleged invasion of his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of February 19. The investigation into his murder continues.

The rapper's family released the following statement after his untimely death.

"The Bashar & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson family would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend. " statement begins.

"Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and raised in Brooklyn and his rise to fame developed from the place he proudly represented. In the past year, his extraordinary talent has been revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke," continued the release. .

No date has been given on when the investigation will continue.