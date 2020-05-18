Home Entertainment Pop Smoke murder investigation delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

Pop Smoke murder investigation delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The investigation into the murder of the murdered rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pop Smoke was shot dead in an alleged invasion of his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of February 19. The investigation into his murder continues.

The rapper's family released the following statement after his untimely death.

"The Bashar & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson family would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend. " statement begins.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©