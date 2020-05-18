Polit The Politician ’Season 2 – Netflix reveals release date, photos at first glance – Up News Info

The politician is slated to return next month with new plot twists and new stars. Netflix released the details on Monday, along with first-look photos for the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's dark comedy series.

The program focuses on Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known from the age of seven that he will be the President of the United States. But first you will have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: high school.

The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and Benjamin Barrett.

Judith Light and Bette Midler will have lead roles in Season 2.

Netflix



According to Netflix, Season 2 will find Payton trying to "oust Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the run for the New York State Senate. As the Senate Majority Leader and admired by the Senate, with Hadassah Gold ( Bette Midler) at his side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton, who sees this as the next step on his way to the presidency, must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies and a whirlwind. "

The series comes from Fox 21 TV Studios under Murphy's general agreement on 20th Century Fox TV. Murphy serves as a writer, executive producer, and executive producer, and Murphy's frequent collaborators, Falchuk and Brennan, serve as writers and EPs.

Season 2 of The politician premieres Friday, June 19.