Police search for gunman who opened fire on an officer in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas police are searching for the person who shot an officer on Sunday night.

It was around 11:00 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a person driving a black Mercedes SUV in the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard.

%MINIFYHTML69690e392f04d856986d582c13994a8a17%

The passenger in the front seat reached the window with some kind of weapon and opened fire on the officer.

%MINIFYHTML69690e392f04d856986d582c13994a8a18%

The officer was not hit and was able to return fire before the driver left. Investigators say they do not know whether the officer hit the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.