Police: Man Angry At Virus 2 Closure Attacks With Machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee couple was in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry at the closings that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Kelvin D. Edwards, 35, attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne Craft, 50, of Brentwood, Sunday afternoon at a Public Storage site in Nashville, the Department of Nashville Metro Police in a statement.

Edwards pulled the machete out of its container at the storage facility and continued to beat the couple even after they bled on the floor, police said. The victims were transported to a hospital after officers who responded to the scene used multiple tourniquets to control their bleeding.

Police said they found Edwards with his hands raised in surrender on the street outside the facility three minutes after receiving a 911 call about the attack.

Investigators said Edwards, who is homeless, told them that he attacked the couple to demonstrate their anger at the closure of the coronavirus and their inability to enter the Rescue Mission, an organization that serves the homeless. According to its website, the Nashville Rescue Mission has remained open to people without shelter during the pandemic.

Police said Edwards, who has an Arkansas driver's license, has been in Nashville since 2016. He had a felony vandalism conviction in 2017 and was also convicted of assault after spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff's officers while he was in jail.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in Sunday's attack, police said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

This version fixes Crafts' hometown of Brentwood.

