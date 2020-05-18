Playlist & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: soundtrack with each song from the ESPN documentary

While the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; has been praised for many things, one aspect that really stood out to viewers was the soundtrack.

From OutKast to Kenny Lattimore and Pearl Jam, the playlist for "The Last Dance,quot; was the highlight for many.

Who made the soundtrack for The Last Dance deserves an award. – Chiney Ogwumike (@ Chiney321) May 11, 2020

Last Dance soundtrack has been so good – Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 11, 2020

And luckily, an official Spotify playlist has been released with every song that played during all 10 episodes. That playlist can be seen below.

If you're curious about how the soundtrack was formed, director Jason Hehir explained his process to The New York Times. Rudy Chung, the series' music supervisor, told the Times that the filmmakers initially wanted to use contemporary music for the series.

"But I think we quickly realized that the best thing was to tell the story with songs from the time," said Hehir.

Interestingly, Hehir said his team had a unique plan that would involve current rappers like Kendrick Lamar who covers older rap songs. However, that plan was scrapped as it took too long. It's also interesting that hip-hop was used frequently throughout the series despite Jordan's reported aversion to the genre.

"The entire Bulls story for someone like me, who is 43, is based on nostalgia," Hehir said. "I really wanted to reflect the music of the times by telling the story of the '80s and' 90s and the world the Bulls lived in."

Spotify's complete playlist for "The Last Dance,quot; lasts nearly four hours and features 55 songs. The subtitle reads: "Music from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; and inspired by it & # 39; & # 39;. Then some songs, such as,quot; Jumpman "by Drake and Future, may appear on the list of reproduction, but they were not actually in the documentary.

The official list of songs featured in the documentary can be seen in the following tweet and features 29 songs.

Most of those songs can be found in this Apple Music playlist.