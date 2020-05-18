Pixel 5 May Not Get The Most Innovative Pixel 4 Feature: BGR

Pixel 5's upcoming flagship will ditch Google's proprietary radar technology introduced last year, a new leak says.

The Pixel 4 is the only phone in the world that features a radar chip that can detect hand movements and gestures.

However, the Motion Sense powered by Soli is more of a hack than a must-have smartphone feature, and it ruins the Pixel 4's display design.

Google announced several Pixel 4 features several months before the phone was revealed, including the dual-lens rear camera design and 3D facial recognition system on the front, powered by the Project Soli radar chip. That Soli radar chip forced Google to use a full-screen design unlike anything seen on an Android phone. The Pixel 4 has a pair of large asymmetric bezels, and the top one is especially ugly. This is because Google had to put in all the selfie camera components that make 3D facial recognition possible. and the Soli chip inside that bezel. Therefore, a notch design like the iPhone X or a perforated screen like the Galaxy S10 was not possible.

Once the Pixel 4 was introduced, we learned how sophisticated the entire Motion Sense system was. It's also pretty useless as it offers limited benefits for Face Unlock and limited contactless phone control. Therefore, it is not surprising to hear that Google is considering abandoning Motion Sense on Pixel 5.

Make no mistake, placing a radar chip inside a phone is no small feat. This kind of feature could one day pave the way for interaction with a smart device through touch like the one imagined in Minority Report. Radar could be used not only on smartphones, but also on computers and portable devices to detect the presence of hands and interpret gestures. That assumes that Google has such plans for the technology. Other than the Pixel 4, no Android phone or iPhone has similar technology available, though LG attempted similar functionality using Time of Flight (ToF) camera technology instead of radar last year.

But the massive downside to Motion Sense is that it takes up too much space on the front of the screen. Motion Sense is a trick at best in Pixel 4, one that even Google struggles to defend. Well-known filter Jon Prosser offered the following Pixel 5 render several months ago which seemed to indicate that Motion Sense was very much in the picture, though the Pixel 5 design below features a much smaller bezel:

Pixel 5 render prototype, front and back. The forehead is slightly smaller than Pixel 4, it still gives room for the Soli radar system. I still hope this is not the final design. Do you think it looks better in white? pic.twitter.com/lOtQkyY5fY – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 20, 2020

Fast forward to mid-May and 9to5Google Stephen Hall says sources have revealed additional details about the Pixel 5, including the fact that "it will probably leave behind hobbies like Soli."

Ditching Motion Sense will not harm the phone's 3D facial recognition capabilities. With Soli, Google argues that its Face Unlock works even faster than Face ID because it detects the user's intention through the radar. But how much time are you really saving? As for contactless interaction, Google might have an idea of ​​how many people move their hands in front of their phone to perform any of the limited tasks that Motion Sense can perform. I would guess that not many people use it as often as Google would have liked, and that very few people will miss it.

The Pixel 5 is rumored to be a mid-range 5G phone, as Google is supposed to use the Snapdragon 765G processor instead of the Snapdragon 865 that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8. Add Motion Sense and you'll end up with a phone that can't match those two flagships, or the iPhone 12, when it comes to specs and design. Put another way, the rumored perforation design of the Pixel 4a looks much better than the Pixel 4, and that would be a reason to choose it over the iPhone SE 2020. The new iPhone will mop the floor with the Pixel 4a when it comes to performance, but it has large top and bottom bezels that don't fit current trends.

The Pixel 5 will have a much better build quality than the Pixel 4a and will offer a closer experience to other premium phones. And without Motion Sense, perhaps Google could bring a much better screen-to-body ratio to the table. A better design would make the Pixel 5 more attractive, regardless of its specifications.

These are all rumors, of course, but as we get closer to the drop, the final Pixel 5 design and full spec sheet will likely leak long before Google's Pixel 5 reveal event.

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR