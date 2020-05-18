Home Entertainment People will return to theaters after coronavirus: study

Image: Getty

A movie theater is the last place. people want to be right now, but there it is an opportunity theaters not face extinction once they reopen, covid-19 security measures must be applied.

According to Up News Info, a new study by Edward Norton-backed EDO analytics firm titled Cinemas and social distancing, determined that 75 percent of its 3,269 respondents I would go back to the movies if there were strict safety guidelines: 91 percent wanted hand sanitizing stations; 86 percent requested fewer evaluations to provide additional time for additional cleaning; 77 percent want staff to wear face masks, and 70 percent want clients do the same.

Without those measures, only 40 percent of the population said they would likely return to theaters.

Screenshot: EDO
The film industry, meanwhile, tried to find alternative ways to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic. Dreamworks done $ 100 million releasing Trolls: world tour On demand. Drive-in movie theaters, once the image of nostalgic American (and also Riverdale) has started to reopen across the country as an alternative and probably safer option to traditional cinema:aaccording to Variety150 of the 306 movie theaters in the United States have opened. In states that have begun loosening coronavirus safety regulations, some movie theaters have also begun to open: locations in Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas Italy will start doing the same in mid-June.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said Variety"If you need evidence that the experience of watching community movies on the big screen is still appealing to the public, you need look no further than the excitement surrounding theaters in North America and around the world while movie lovers are rediscovering a hobby from a bygone era now, in the COVID-19 era it is particularly relevant, essential and yes, modern. " And while that is true, self-service theaters are much less accessible than traditional theaters, brick and mortar locations. But like everything these days, it seems that movie lovers will take what they can get.

