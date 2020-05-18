People will return to theaters after coronavirus: study

Image: Getty Image: Getty

A movie theater is the last place. people want to be right now, but there it is an opportunity theaters not face extinction once they reopen, covid-19 security measures must be applied.

According to Up News Info, a new study by Edward Norton-backed EDO analytics firm titled Cinemas and social distancing, determined that 75 percent of its 3,269 respondents I would go back to the movies if there were strict safety guidelines: 91 percent wanted hand sanitizing stations; 86 percent requested fewer evaluations to provide additional time for additional cleaning; 77 percent want staff to wear face masks, and 70 percent want clients do the same.

Without those measures, only 40 percent of the population said they would likely return to theaters.