Pedro Pascal was a special guest at the "Community,quot; Read table and it was fun AF

Monday Community The stars gathered for a charity table from the season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy."
Fans were able to see the cast reunite for the first time in five years, including Donald Glover, who did not appear in Season 6. Seeing them all together was a delight in itself, but there was a very special guest star: The Mandalorian and game of ThronesPedro Pascal!
In the episode, Walton Goggins played an executor who communicated Pierce's last wishes after his death to the study group. Walton was not available, so Pedro happily intervened.
He fit in perfectly and had his own hilarious moments. Pedro, who was reading the script for the first time, had difficulty reading the words "liquid nitrogen-cooled cylinder of my hyperviril sperm."
He could barely say it every time he tried.
Little did he know that it was a legacy that Pierce left to each member of the group, so he had to say it. Many times.
"How the hell did they do this?" Asked Pedro, who was still laughing as he recited his lines.
Donald Glover also thought that Pedro's reactions to the ridiculous line were absolutely amusing. "We all know he's coming, but he doesn't," said Donald, laughing out loud.
And right at the end, Community creator Dan Harmon managed to sneak into a Mandalorian joke. It was absolutely glorious.
We have not yet seen Pedro in a comic role, so I vote for him to be part of the eventuality. Community movie!
