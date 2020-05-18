Pediatricians See Childhood Vaccines Drop as Parents Fear of Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Pediatricians are concerned about a possible side effect of the coronavirus: fewer and fewer children receiving vaccines for other diseases.

In some pediatric offices, COVID-19 has practically cleaned waiting rooms and exam rooms.

"There were several days when we had very few children come for check-ups, especially older children," said Dr. Karen McClard, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Dallas.

Well-child visitation is a hallmark of childhood, complete with vaccines for younger patients as well as children ages 4, 11, and 16.

"What I'm really seeing is the kids who only get vaccinated once a year, those kids are really falling behind," he said.

And you're concerned that it may lead to decreased immunity and a resurgence of past illnesses.

"For example, measles is so contagious that once some people start getting it and don't get their boosters at their four-year checkup, it won't be long before the entire kindergarten class has it if none of the those children received their vaccinations, "he said.

Chickenpox, whooping cough and meningitis also come to mind, he said. She is also concerned about the backlog of appointments within several months that could further delay the vaccinations.

“If you postpone your checkup for a couple of months and then say, 'Okay, I'm ready to go in now', everyone may be doing that, and it may be two or three months before I can go in. The next thing you know, you are six or eight months behind on your vaccination schedule. That could make a difference. "

In addition to vaccines, doctors say child wellness visits are important in ensuring that your child meets age-appropriate benchmarks and milestones.

They also say that it is beneficial to the mental health of children and parents for a doctor to answer questions about COVID-19.