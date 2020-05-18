Pauly D looks unrecognizable with a beard in a new video and fans beg him not to shave!

Pauly D has been letting his facial hair grow freely in the midst of quarantine, and it turns out that his fans really love his new look! After showing off his beard on social media, people started pleading with the reality TV star not to shave anymore!

The Jersey Shore star seems like a completely different person these days, but in a good way!

As for many of his followers, having a beard really suits him.

This is what they concluded when she shared a clip of him "home alone,quot; on Twitter.

Shortly after posting it, Pauly D started getting lots of compliments on his looks – the bottom line is that he looked more handsome than normal because of the beard!

Therefore, many of the comments and posts about it advised or even begged him not to shave even after things returned to normal.

"Only in the house if you need me," said the legend.

He also rocked a baseball cap and a tank top while filming at a high angle.

Pauly generally shaves cleanly no matter what, so users were quick to voice their opinions on the beard.

Only in the house if you need me pic.twitter.com/VZWiMJobrj – DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) May 18, 2020

These are just some of the many reactions he received: & # 39; You look good, I think it's the beard & # 39; / & # 39; Better never shave in your life & # 39; / I'm looking for a lot because I don't see pauly from the shore in this person … new beard that you dis!? & # 39; / Who am I looking at rn? & # 39;

While the latter were mostly joking, it's safe to say that the reality TV star looks very different with this new look to the point that it might not have been recognized if the video was not shared from her Twitter account.



