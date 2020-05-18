Packers' Aaron Rodgers compares stay-at-home orders to "house arrest,quot;, wants sports back

Aaron Rodgers just wants to go back to work.

Speaking to Green Bay reporters during a conference call, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback sounded on current orders to stay home from the country while battling the coronavirus pandemic:

For many of us, and I've seen a lot of comments on this and obviously my story came back from Peru before the country went into a blockade, I think we were all accepting the idea of ​​quarantine to flatten the curve and I think there are many You ask now that it is more of a house arrest to find a cure with people who wonder exactly what that means in terms of the future of the country and the freedoms we are allowed to have right now.

Rodgers mentioned that as the country faces unprecedented crises (unemployment rates and the suicide hotline increased "8,000 percent,quot;), the veteran QB hopes that sports will be part of the solution once the country begins to reopen and back to normal.

"Right now there are many problems in the country associated with fear of this pandemic and I hope we can use a little common sense to move forward and make decisions that are in the best interest of all people in the future." , and I hope that sport will be part of that at some point, "he said.

The world of sports has been on hold since March 12, when NCAA conference tournaments, the NBA season, the MLB season, and other events were postponed or canceled worldwide.

In March Rodgers spent time in Peru and found himself in a mad rush to escape the airport when the country closed due to the pandemic. He compared his flight from the country with Ben Affleck's movie "Argo,quot;.

"The scene at the end where they run to the airport," Rodgers told ESPN in March. "Fortunately, no one was chasing or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to return to the country, but there were times when we were concerned that we wouldn't be able to leave. It was utter chaos at the airport." "

Parts of the United States are reopening smoothly, with sports still (apparently) a little distant. The NFL is currently operating under customary business circumstances, so perhaps Rodgers will soon get his wish for an NFL season.