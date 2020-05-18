Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes apologizes for past posts

Netflix star Chase stokes It is breaking its silence.

the External banks The actor issued an apology on social media, after his "callous,quot; posts from the past recently resurfaced.

While previous Chase posts have been removed from his account, a Twitter user uploaded some That started the online reaction.

Some of the 27-year-old star's posts (from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) include racial slurs and derogatory terms toward people with disabilities and people who are part of the LGBTQ + community. A tweet even referenced Justin Bieber.

In light of the Netflix star's past social media posts, she wrote an apology to those she hurt.

"Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding," Chase's statement began on Twitter, which was written in the Notes app. "I consulted one of my closest friends as anyone else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture is not of me or anyone I know."