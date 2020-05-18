Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes apologizes for past posts

Netflix star Chase stokes It is breaking its silence.
the External banks The actor issued an apology on social media, after his "callous,quot; posts from the past recently resurfaced.
While previous Chase posts have been removed from his account, a Twitter user uploaded some That started the online reaction.
Some of the 27-year-old star's posts (from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) include racial slurs and derogatory terms toward people with disabilities and people who are part of the LGBTQ + community. A tweet even referenced Justin Bieber.
In light of the Netflix star's past social media posts, she wrote an apology to those she hurt.
"Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding," Chase's statement began on Twitter, which was written in the Notes app. "I consulted one of my closest friends as anyone else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture is not of me or anyone I know."
He continued, "Once again, I am so sorry. I really am. I hope you will see what I am doing today and how I continue to do the right thing by being respectful in today's climate."
the External banks The actor also acknowledged that his apology does not erase his past behavior.
"This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself," he said. "I will continue working to use my platform in the same capacity that I have been and making / bringing light to the world.
However, moments after releasing his apology, the actor claimed he was hacked on Twitter. Not only was his statement deleted from his page, but he also had no other previous tweets.
"I just got back to Twitter. My password was changed, working things out. I really regret that this is all happening at once," Chase. said on monday night. "Someone obviously had access to my account. So I'm trying to figure this out."
Right now, the actor from Instagram and Facebook seem to be working normally.
