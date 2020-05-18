Oscar winner Birdman Cowriter Armando Bo launches on entertainment – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the Amazon Prime launch of its series of FIFA-Gate football scandals PresidentAcademy Award-winning writer and filmmaker Armando Bó released About Entertainment. The new production company will produce high-scripted, unscripted, and branded content across all genres. Bó is accompanied by a diverse and experienced team: content development will be led by Mercedes Reincke, former vice president of content development at Viacom; Natacha Cervi (Rizoma Films) leads Production and Operations; Mariana Levy directs the script writing division and Ezequiel Olemberg directs the financial and legal department.

Bó shared the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Alexander Dinelaris for Birdman. The quartet also won the Golden Globe. He continued to write / direct and produce Animal. Bó is preparing the first projects for About Entertainment, but has not solidified the first list.

Bo series President is the first Chilean original from Amazon Prime Video and stars Karla Souza (How to escape murder), Andrés Parra (Pablo Escobar: The Patron of Evil) and Paulina Gaitán (Devil Guardian) The drama marks Bó's first foray into television and premieres on June 5. It is inspired by the real-life events of the 2015 "FIFA Gate" corruption scandal. The show takes an ironic, unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the commercial side of the world's most watched sport, and will premiere in more than 200 countries around the world. Bó is the showrunner, director and executive producer.

Bó told Up News Info that his success in film projects and in the creation and presentation of his first major series was instructive to help form a direction for the new company. Essentially, About Entertainment will focus on telling the best stories, whatever the best platform and language.

"I feel like I have been a student of the world and my home is Latin America, but I have lived in the United States," he said. “I am definitely interested in the US market but also, right now, premium content from Latin America is something everyone is looking for. The President was a real opportunity to try something international but related to the United States, and it seems to me a great time to develop projects for different formats.

"Telling a story for eight hours was a challenge, but during this quarantine we realized how important sports are to us, to the world, and I wanted to mix humor into a great story," he said. In the sport of soccer, only the goalkeeper is supposed to use his hands, but FIFA officials had their hands in every pot they could find, with bribes galore. "I'm a huge football fan, but it's not so much about the sport as it is about these real characters who were so corrupt that it's like they say reality is much more incredible than fiction." There were 10 old men who ran the world of football without responding to anyone and the results were crazy. "

The company is diversified enough to generate scripts with and without scripts. "Most people seem to be closing companies right now and we are delighted to open one."

The goal, Bó said, is "to promote creative freedom as the pillar to produce truly special and unique content with storytelling at its core. It is important to support filmmakers in their search for a different voice by supporting them with the best technical, creative resources and premium for their productions.

“About entertainment is where any story begins. We wanted something simple that could summarize what we stand for, "says the company's name team." We stand up for human stories and strive to tell them in the best way we can to connect with people. The word "about" includes not only the idea of ​​the story, but also the act of telling it, along with the people behind it: the storytellers. "

Here's a dubbed version of the trailer for President: