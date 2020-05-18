Orange County Supervisors to Discuss CARES Act Expenses for Small Businesses and Low-Income Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County supervisors are considering spending $ 101 million on a federal coronavirus relief bill.

Supervisors Andrew Do and Lisa Bartlett proposed the HEART Plan to offer financial aid to the county.

The plan would distribute $ 75 million of the bill to small businesses forced to close stay-at-home orders across the state. The remaining $ 25 million would go to the county cities for COVID-19 related expenses and assistance to those in need.

Orange County received $ 554 million from the Coronavirus Relief and Relief Act (CARES) to help pay for expenses related to coronavirus.

He said it has to be spent by the end of 2020.

$ 453 million of that money is expected to be used to cover medical and public health costs and overtime for front-line workers.

County supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the spending of the $ 101 million.

