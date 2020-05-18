Orange County Supervisors to Discuss CARES Act Expenses for Small Businesses and Low-Income Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Orange County supervisors are considering spending $ 101 million on a federal coronavirus relief bill.

Supervisors Andrew Do and Lisa Bartlett proposed the HEART Plan to offer financial aid to the county.

The plan would distribute $ 75 million of the bill to small businesses forced to close stay-at-home orders across the state. The remaining $ 25 million would go to the county cities for COVID-19 related expenses and assistance to those in need.

Orange County received $ 554 million from the Coronavirus Relief and Relief Act (CARES) to help pay for expenses related to coronavirus.

United States President Donald Trump speaks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a bill signing ceremony for HR748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the House Blanca on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the United States House of Representatives passed the $ 2 billion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will fight the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images)

He said it has to be spent by the end of 2020.

$ 453 million of that money is expected to be used to cover medical and public health costs and overtime for front-line workers.

County supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the spending of the $ 101 million.

