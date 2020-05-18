Orange County reports 59 additional cases bring the total to 4,434 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported three additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 4,434.

The county also reported that the death toll did not change to 88.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 201 on Sunday to 194 on Monday, and intensive care patients remained at 78.

Of the county's total cases, three percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are 18-24; 18 percent are 25-34; 15 percent are 35-44; 18 percent are 45-54; 16 percent are 55-64; 10 percent are 65-74; seven percent are 75-84; and five percent are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, two percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent between 35 and 44, nine percent between 45 and 54, 13 percent between 55 and 64, 16 percent between 65 and 74, 32 percent. percent between 75 and 84, and 24 percent were 85 years or older. Of the deaths, 40 percent were Latino, 32 percent were white, 19 percent were Asian, 3 percent were black, one percent was native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, one percent one hundred were of mixed ethnicity, and two percent were classified as "other," and one percent remained unknown.

The number of people screened for the virus increased to 80,533 as of Monday.

Santa Ana reported the majority of cases in the county with 744, followed by Anaheim with 701 and Huntington Beach with 291.

Last week, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a coronavirus statistics survey that could help with quarantine programs and ease restrictions.

The researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of an infection. Your goal is to focus on populations at risk and understand how long immunity can last.

Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases last week, the county's largest increase since the pandemic began.

The members of the Board of Supervisors stressed that there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the reopening of beaches.

According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and prisons.

