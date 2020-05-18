Olivia Holt Lead Recasting, Freeform Series New Title – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ex Cape and dagger marvel star Olivia Holt returns to Freeform as the lead in Cruel summer, the network's upcoming suspense drama series, previously titled Last summer.

In the series, by Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and eOne, Holt will play one of the two main characters, Kate, the embodiment of teenage perfection whose life is enviable until it mysteriously disappears. The role was played in the pilot by Mika Abdalla.

Cruel summer, which was reprized in the series in January, is described as an unconventional thriller. It takes place over three summers, 1993-95, in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teenager, Kate (Holt), is kidnapped and, apparently unrelated, a girl, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), is no longer a sweet and clumsy Atypical to the hottest girl in town and, to & # 39; 95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the point of view of one of the two main girls, which will cause viewers' loyalties to constantly change as more information is revealed.

The pilot stops Cruel summer It was written / executive produced by Royal and directed / executive produced by Max Winkler. Royal Executive produces the series with Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean Productions.

Holt is becoming a mainstay at Freeform. In addition to his starring role as Dagger / Tandy Bowen in Cloak and dagger, which aired online for two seasons, topped the Freeform holiday movie in 2019 Turkey Drop.

She is represented by Paradigm and Alex Kohner of Morris Yorn.