Olivia Culpo is gorgeous in retro denim outfit

Olivia Culpo continues to show her beauty and now a new photo where the 28-year-old actress looks beautiful in a Retrofete denim suit is going viral. Olivia shared the photo on her official Instagram account, where she has 4.7 million followers. The photo now has over 80,000 likes and people can't help but praise the brunette for her beauty. No wonder Olivia was Miss Universe considering how impressive she is in all of her photos. The actress stars in Paradise City with Bella Thorne and the late Cameron Boyce. However; Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, schedules have changed and there is no current release date set.

Until then, fans can follow Olivia on her Instagram account and on other social media pages and see what beauty does and has been doing a lot of things. In fact, Olivia celebrated her 28th birthday on May 8, 2020. She also shared several photos from her special day.

In the photo of Olivia using Retrofete, Olivia held World Cocktail Drink and made a banana daiquiri. She posed at the bar and held the drink in her hand. She wore her dark hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup looking natural. Olivia shared the following title.

"Happy #WorldCocktailDay !!!!! My quarantine group loves me because I've been honing my bartender skills as their personal mixologist all week 🙂 This is a Banana Daiquiri @bacardiusa. What cocktail are you celebrating with? 😋🍹🍸 #ad ”

You can see the photo he shared below.

Olivia had a party during the quarantine and when it comes to the running of the bulls, it seems like she had a lot of fun. Olivia shared several photos with her friends from the quarantine birthday party and they all looked amazing.

Olivia shared the following.

"A little late on this, but thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thanks to my Quarantine team for making it so special! It's not every day that you can get 4 girls to put on the sequins to go to the backyard, so I really appreciate it! 😭💘🙃 "

You can see Olivia's birthday photos below.

What do you think of Olivia Culpo's Retrofete denim outfit?

