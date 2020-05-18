Odell Beckham Jr. has a perfect return to Myles Garrett's joke about the spanking scene from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Down.

In a revived moment on ESPN's "The Last Dance," after a hectic and violent adventure between Dennis Rodman of the Bulls and Jazz forward Karl Karl Malone, the players exchanged a pair of slaps that leaned in a bit more. malicious than the usual respectful pat on the bottom

On Sunday night, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reflected the spanking incident, words I'm sure you thought you would read teammate Odell Beckham Jr. on a Monday afternoon, giving him a loud hit an armed security guard in the back. LSU National Championship victory in January.

Garrett's teammate Beckham noticed and responded to the tweet, bringing a small jab and lightness to the situation:

Wait a minute!!!! That wasn't even the worst part … the worst part was that they accused me of assault … and somehow you didn't! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 only in America https://t.co/8fjZXIdsNv %MINIFYHTML9dbb81d3423c3854fda166e2db88a26615% – Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 18, 2020

The "assault,quot; reference, of course, is directed at Garrett swinging toward the Steelers head Mason Rudolph wearing a helmet during a Browns-Steelers matchup last season. The altercation resulted in Garrett being suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, while the defensive end was reinstated earlier this offseason.

An arrest warrant was issued against Beckham, but the simple battery charge was eventually withdrawn after the Louisiana prosecutor decided not to proceed with the case.

Let this be a lesson: don't make fun of each other. And try to avoid hitting them too.