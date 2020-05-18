Obama's speech to black graduates was a "shooting"

President Obama delivered a virtual graduation speech For students who graduated from historically black colleges and universities this Saturday, a speech that included a small and subtle criticism of the Trump administration, a move that Fox News contributor and Iraq War orchestrator Karl Rove compared with a shooting.

Obama speaks He stressed that the world 2020 graduates are entering is far from normal, and it will be up to them to change it for the better. "You are being asked to find your way in a world in the midst of a devastating pandemic and a terrible recession," Obama said. "The timing is not ideal."

The onset of the coronavirus has only emphasized the abundant racial inequalities in the United States, Obama explained: referring to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead in a videotaped incident which is widely regarded as a modern lynching.

Then, Obama made a subtle but pointed blow at the Trump administration's continuing incompetence in handling the covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 90,000 dead in the United States. "More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing," Obama said. "Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge."

It was a minor slight, considering the carnage that resulted from the Trump administration. cheeky attitude towards the preparation of covid-19. But for Fox News speakers, Obama's criticism was unacceptable.

Rove called Obama's speech "unseemly" and said the former president turned the virtual start into a "political shooting."

Using gang violence to refer to black college students and the first and only black president of the United States was probably intentional. However, Rove kept going, regretting that there were many "positive messages the former president could have delivered," that Obama could have inspired them to lead a life of service or offer reassurance to overcome the challenges ahead.

"I mean, think about it," Rove marveled. "He has slandered not only the president, which is his political objective … but he has slapped the vice president, who has done an extremely effective job as head of the coronavirus workforce."

Rove: who is rumored to have orchestrated a 2000 survey Asking voters if they would vote for John McCain if they knew he has an illegitimate black son when McCain brought his dark-skinned adopted daughter from Bangladesh with him on the campaign trail, he is possibly the last person who should criticize President Obama for that. called slander, especially before a black audience.

But the accusations of slander did not stop there. Rove went on to say that Obama's comment also slandered: "Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Secretary Azar, Director Collins: the entire army that installed that hospital at the Javits Center, the Navy that sent its ships to Los Angeles and New York , all these people in charge of answering this … "

Rove's disproportionate outrage feels like another Obamagate-next, the latest attempt by the Trump administration to deflect its own flaws causing a false scandal. (This time they claim that the remains of Obama, also known as the "deep state," intervened in the prosecution of Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.) He's an old scapegoat in a new package, and there's a real push to legitimize him: Fox News has reportedly reduced its coverage of covid-19 by 20 percent in the past month to give Obamagate and disgruntled blockade protesters more leeway on the net. President Trump even tried to reach Senator Lindsay Graham and Senator Mitch McConnell, urging them to investigate the matter; senators are probably more concerned about holding the senate have to speed up Russia Investigation the Redux.

Trump is adept at using fake Obama-centered scandals to intimidate his path to prominence; Birtherism aided his political ascent, leading to his eventual presidency. But this time, things are a little different. While Rove and Obamagate's complaint might resonate in Trump's world, Americans generally tend

Stop, surprise, according to Obama. Trump's handling of covid-19 not impressed voters, including those of battlefield states. Putting aside the dog whistle, Rove's list of complaints is desperate, and it's clear that Obama, Flynn, and anything else their thugs cook up, can't be distracted from the rising covid-19 death toll named after the Trump administration everywhere.