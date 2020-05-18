Novato police are looking for a man who told the children that his mother sent him to bring them home – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATO (Up News Info SF) – Novato police are asking the public for information after a man approached some children on Sunday and told them that their mother wanted them to take them home, police said.

The man approached the children around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Sutro Avenue as they walked, according to what the children's mother told police.

The children told officers that they stopped in the driveway of a house on Sutro Avenue when the man approached them. They ran after the man told them that his mother wanted him to bring them home, and they went to get help from a neighbor.

Police said the man was described as thin, in his 50s, with curly white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a gray shirt and sunglasses. He was driving a gray or white model sedan, the children told police.

%MINIFYHTML8fffa22a02d38ecdd2c5aeb8bfb7e81417%

Officers were unable to obtain any information on the license plate or make and model of the sedan from the people they spoke to at the scene. Officers searched the area and found no one matching the man's description.

Police said they asked residents of the area to review any video they have to assist officers and then contact police.

After police distributed the above information on social media, another resident said her son may have seen the same man and vehicle in the Oak Crest Court and Redwood Boulevard area of ​​the city.

Police said they did not immediately share this information about the two incidents due to the vague description of the man and his vehicle.

%MINIFYHTML8fffa22a02d38ecdd2c5aeb8bfb7e81418%

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.