Nigerian coronavirus outbreak highlights emerging threat in Africa

An outbreak in Nigeria is just one of Africa's alarming hot spots.
The coronavirus has been relatively slow in Africa, but hot spots are beginning to emerge on the continent.
In Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials say burials have tripled. In Tanzania, after cases suddenly increased and The United States Embassy issued a health alert, the government stopped publishing its data two weeks ago.
Officially, Kano, with an estimated population of five million, has reported 753 infections and 33 related deaths, but those numbers do not reflect what health workers and residents say they are seeing on the ground.
The Kano state government, until recently, claimed that a series of unusual deaths was not caused by the coronavirus, but by hypertension, diabetes, meningitis, or acute malaria. There is little social distancing and few people are being evaluated.
"Leadership is in denial," said Usman Yusuf, a professor of hematology-oncology and a former head of Nigeria's national health insurance agency. "It's almost like saying there is no Covid in New York."
Kano's location, population, and connectivity to the rest of the region mean that the consequences of an uncontrolled outbreak could be severe.
There are already reports of hundreds of people dying, what some officials call "mysterious deaths,quot; in the states of Jigawa, Yobe, Sokoto and Katsina in northern Nigeria.
"If Kano falls, all of northern Nigeria falls. All of Nigeria falls, ”said Dr. Yusuf. "It extends to all of West Africa and all of Africa."
Chinese officials quarantined 8,000 people in the northeast of the country.
Officials concerned about a resurgence of viruses have quarantined 8,000 people and reintroduced blocking measures in Northeast China, even as other parts of the country further relax restrictions.
Residents of Jilin, the second largest city in Jilin province, have been mainly prohibited from leaving the city, State media reported, after a group of infections were reported there and in Shulan, another city under his administration. Shenyang, the capital of neighboring Liaoning province, said Saturday that anyone has traveled from Jilin city since April 22. I would be quarantined in a hospital for three weeks.
Jilin has tracked almost 700 contacts of coronavirus patients for testing and quarantine, while Liaoning province officials have found more than 1,000 contacts and around 6,500 people at high risk of infection.
China reported five new confirmed infections on Saturday, three of them transmitted locally in Jilin province and two from abroad. The country has reported more than 89,000 cases in total and 4,634 deaths.
Zhong Nanshan, respiratory disease expert and adviser to the Chinese government, He said in an interview with CNN on Saturday that although China had a relatively low number of infections, it still faced a "great challenge,quot; because the majority of the population had not been exposed to the coronavirus and was still susceptible to infection. "It is no better than the foreign countries I create at the moment," he said.
Elsewhere in China, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that wearing masks outdoors was no longer necessary. The capital, which has not reported new infections for 30 days, is preparing for the annual session of the National People's Congress, an important meeting that had been postponed for more than two months.
And in southern China, the governments of Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong province are discussing creating a "travel bubble,quot; that would allow qualified residents to travel through the region without the need to quarantine.
Japan's economy becomes the largest to officially go into recession.
Japan fell into a recession for the first time since 2015, as its already weakened economy was dragged down by the impact of the coronavirus on domestic and foreign companies.
The world's third-largest economy after the United States and China fell at an annualized rate of 3.4 percent in the first three months of the year, the country's government said on Monday.
That makes it the largest economy to officially enter a recession, often defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Other major economies around the world are expected to continue as efforts to contain the blast wave across the globe.
Companies had already been reeling before the coronavirus arrived.
Consumer spending fell after the Japanese government raised a consumption tax from 10% to 10% in October, a move Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration said would help pay the national debt, the highest among nations developed, and to finance the growing demand for social services as the country's workers age.
Days later, a typhoon crashed into the country's main island, causing enormous damage and further reducing economic activity.
The situation has only worsened this year. The outbreak crushed Japan's exports, forced it to postpone the Olympics, and then put the country into a soft lockdown as it joined other nations struggling to stop the coronavirus.
On the health front, the efforts appear to have been worthwhile. The cases rose briefly before receding. The country's health system was never overwhelmed. The total number of deaths attributed to the outbreak was less than 750 as of Sunday, far less than in other major developed nations. But each of those decisions had a profound economic impact.
Driving in the United States and Europe is increasing a bit, and some auto workers They have returned to the factories. Refineries in China are buying more oil as China's economy reopens. Saudi Arabia and Russia have ended their price war and cut production, and US oil companies are closing platforms and closing wells.
All of these developments have helped oil prices rise modestly in recent weeks, after having hit record lows amid the pandemic.
On Friday, US oil futures rose more than 7 percent to nearly $ 30 a barrel. That may seem like a small miracle given that the price was around $ 30 below zero last month, like some merchants they paid the buyers to get the oil out of their hands.
"It looks like May is a month when operators can finally sit down comfortably for a moment and breathe," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy, a research and consulting firm. "But we caution that the second half of the year will not meet oil prices again before the crisis, as the gigantic excess oil stocks must first be reduced."
On the supply side, the main producers such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada and Norway are reducing production quickly. The most drastic cuts are taking place in the United States, where a drilling frenzy in shale fields has doubled production in recent years.
Scion from a renowned Indian musical family, stranded in New Jersey, plays with artists from around the world.
Every year Swaminathan Vinayakram and his band leave their homes in the city of Chennai, in southern India, to play with musicians across the United States.
The band, which represents three generations, includes their grandfather Vikku, a Grammy-nominated percussionist who plays the gatham, a clay pot. In early March, they landed in Houston and played before a crowded crowd of 400 people who swayed to the music and threw drinks.
Then the world seemed to stop.
The coronavirus outbreak meant that her shows from San Francisco to New York were canceled. So were his collaborations with American jazz musicians who would have fused saxophones and piano with the upbeat rhythms of South Indian carnatic music and its centuries-old instruments.
On March 19, India gave its overseas citizens two days to return before closing all international travel. While struggling among the 17.5 million Indians in the world's largest diaspora, 3G managed to secure only three tickets for its five-person band.
Mr. Vinayakram, 27, and his father stayed in Jersey City, N.J., and the confinement invaded them. So, Mr. Vinayakram did something from the 1990s, when the Internet was an exciting innovation and furious globalism: He published a call for musicians to collaborate.
Now, he's connected to a more diverse set of musicians than ever.
"Through Facebook, I meet musicians I have never heard of, or have never dreamed of playing," he said in a telephone interview.
Dozens have sent him hints of his improvisations, which he overlays with the kanjira, a South Indian box drum with a pair of jingles.
But he is still eager for the pandemic to end. He misses the thrill of playing for a live audience.
"As a child, I dreamed of playing live for thousands of people," said Vinayakram. "Now it feels like a dream again."
Wuhan's "bat woman,quot;, target of an unproven theory, resurfaces with new research on virology.
Shi Zhengli, the Chinese virologist whose research made her a target Unsubstantiated theories that the coronavirus escaped from a government laboratory in Wuhan City, have released new findings after weeks of largely staying out of the public eye.
Dr. Shi, a leading researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has rejected allegations that the virus emerged from her laboratory. The Trump administration has lobbied American intelligence officials to search for evidence to support this unproven theory as it intensifies a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic. Intelligence agencies are skeptical that such evidence can be found, and scientists say it will most likely jump from animal to human in a non-laboratory environment.
Dr. Shi has been called "the bat woman,quot; by the Chinese media because of her years of experience studying the links between bats and viruses. When the new coronavirus outbreak broke out, she helped establish that the new virus likely came from a bat. But it came under scrutiny both in China and abroad when people questioned whether the virus had come from his laboratory, either intentionally or accidentally.
In an interview with American scientist in March, Dr. Shi said she had searched her laboratory records and found that the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus did not match any that the facility had previously studied. Otherwise, he has kept a low profile, appearing once on social media this month to debunk rumors that he had defected from China.
Dr. Shi & # 39; s The latest research was published Thursday on the Biorxiv.org website as a preprint, or scientific paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed. It explores the "evolutionary arms race,quot; between viruses and their hosts, which Dr. Shi and colleagues say encourages genetic diversity in viruses. The publication of the new article was first reported by The South China Morning Post.
The findings reinforce the idea that the Chinese horseshoe bat is the natural host for coronaviruses like those that cause SARS and Covid-19, according to the newspaper. "Continuous surveillance of this group of viruses in bats is necessary for the prevention of the next SARS-like disease."
The coronavirus tests Mark Zuckerberg's most practical approach on the world's largest social media platform.
The coronavirus presents another huge challenge to Facebook's ability to Fight disinformation, scammers, and conspiracy theorists. It is also giving the company's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg the opportunity to demonstrate that he has grown in his responsibilities as a leader.
Mr. Zuckerberg has long been the face of the social network, which claims more than 2.6 billion average monthly users, or a third of the world's population. But he's also been a kind of binary executive, extraordinarily involved in some aspects of the business, and hands free in other areas.
The beginning of the end of Mr. Zuckerberg's distant leadership came on November 8, 2016, with the election of Donald Trump. From then on, a series of crises revolving around fake news, data sharing, and political manipulation shook Zuckerberg to tighten it further.
The renewal was not without incident. In early May, Facebook struggled with how to handle a conspiracy video called "Plandemic," which was flailing as the images spread to millions of users. Last week, The Detroit Metro Times demonstrated that the company was blind to murder activity on pages with 400,000 members.
In theory, the current crisis plays on some of Zuckerberg's strengths. Through his personal philanthropy, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, he has always been interested in public health.
Or the pandemic could take everything dangerous from Facebook and amplify it. And if Mr. Zuckerberg is in full control of his company, the responsibility for his response will rest entirely with him.
The terrifying new condition in children related to the coronavirus.
When a hint of a reddish rash appeared on Jack McMorrow's hands in mid-April, his father thought the 14-year-old was overusing hand sanitizer, which is not a bad thing during a global pandemic.
But for the next 10 days, Jack, a ninth-grader in New York City, felt increasingly ill. Then one morning, he woke up unable to move.
He had a tennis ball-sized lymph node, furious fever, fast heartbeat, and dangerously low blood pressure. Pain flooded her body in "a throbbing, throbbing pang," he said.
"You could feel it going through your veins and it was almost as if someone injected you with direct fire," he said.
Jack, who was previously healthy, was hospitalized with heart failure that day, in a clear example of the recently discovered severe coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome that has already been identified in about 200 children in the United States and Europe and killed several.
Appearing mainly in school-age children, the syndrome causes inflammation throughout the body and can paralyze the heart. It often appears weeks after infection in children who did not experience symptoms of early-stage coronavirus.
A Canadian military plane crashes during a flyover for coronavirus workers.
It appeared that two people were ejected from the plane in a cloud of dark smoke before the plane dove through the nose at a house in the Brocklehurst neighborhood of Kamloops, which is about 220 miles northeast of Vancouver.
As of Sunday night, authorities had not confirmed any deaths or injuries.
One person was taken to a hospital, said Adrian Dix, British Columbia's minister of health. Twitter.
Witnesses said they had heard a loud bang and soon realized that a plane had crashed in the area.
The photos shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be a parachute on the roof of a house.
Squad officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday night.
Two European leaders warn that having a vaccine may be unrealistic.
Any plan to win the battle with the coronavirus is inevitably based on the development of a vaccine.
But two leaders of exceptionally affected European countries made it clear this weekend that it was not practical, or even possible, to wait for a vaccine before lifting restrictions on society, while acknowledging that doing so could lead to further outbreaks.
Italy is ready on Monday to open much of the country, including restaurants, bars, and shops, and allow Italians to legally visit their friends again. But the country has increasingly abandoned hope for a quick solution. In announcing the new measures, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made it clear that the country "could not afford,quot; to wait for a vaccine.
He said that while the data for the two weeks since Italy began to loosen its lockdown had been "encouraging," the government maintained an awareness "that the epidemiological curve could rise again."
"We are facing this risk, and we have to accept it," he said. "Otherwise, we could never relaunch."
"We have to recognize that we may need to live with this virus for some time," Johnson wrote.
Earlier this week, a senior health official at the World Health Organization warned that the virus could never be eradicated.
"This virus can become another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," said Mike Ryan, head of the organization's health emergency program. at a press conference on Wednesday.
France was defenseless against a pandemic.
When President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly declared "war,quot; against the coronavirus in March, he solemnly promised that France would support "front-line,quot; health workers with "the means, the protection."
The reality was that France was almost defenseless.
Government policies on past pandemics left a formidable national reserve of nearly exhausted facial masks. Officials also outsourced manufacturing capacity to replenish that reserve to overseas suppliers, despite warnings since the early 2000s about the growing risks of pandemics.
That has left France, unlike Germany, its rival for European leadership, dependent on foreign factories and painfully unable to increase domestic production of face masks, test kits, fans, and even over-the-counter thermometers and medicines to reduce fever to calm the sick
Today, as one of the world's strictest blockades has begun to loosen, France has become a case study of how some countries are now reconsidering their dependence on global supply chains built over the past two decades with the mantra of low costs and fast delivery. Even now, France has no guarantees that it will be able to secure enough supplies in the coming weeks to protect itself against a possible second wave of the virus.
Louis Gautier, former director of the General Secretariat for Defense and Homeland Security, a powerful inter-ministerial unit within the prime minister's office that coordinates large-scale crisis response, said: "The issue of strategic stocks and secure supplies has to be reconsidered We have to invent a new model. "
Summary of the United States: As states begin to reopen, Barack Obama criticizes the virus response.
Now that almost all states have imposed orders to stay home to fight the pandemic Governors say trying to balance conflicting imperatives has become more difficult.
"The question is, how do you alternate and make significant modifications to the order to stay home?" California Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday about CNN's "State of the Union,quot;. "And that's where we are now at this point of friction and a lot of frustration."
Like many other governors, Newsom, a Democrat, has seen his decisions draw criticism from many sides, whether painfully slow or recklessly fast.
Discussions across the country have also focused on how to account for the uneven cost of the virus across the United States.
Appearing on the same CNN show, Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, suggested that the high number of Covid-19 deaths was linked to the prevalence of underlying health problems in minority communities.
"Unfortunately, the US population is very diverse, and it is a population with significant unhealthy comorbidities that make many people in our communities, particularly African American minority communities, particularly at risk," said Mr. Azar.
"More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing," Obama said.
India is extending its confinement until the end of the month.
The lock was scheduled to expire on Sunday. But the Indian Interior Ministry said restaurants, shopping malls, schools and religious centers would remain closed until at least May 31, along with national and international travel. Officials relaxed the rules on hair salons and interstate bus service, except at certain critical points.
The new rules came about two weeks after India began to loosen its strict blockade, which was imposed in late March. Small wedding ceremonies were allowed earlier this month, and many companies have reopened, including liquor stores, pet stores, and electrical stores.
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has reported more than 90,000 cases and more than 2,800 deaths.
Evidence remains largely restricted to symptomatic cases, but there is some evidence that the blockade has helped flatten the growth curve of the Indian coronavirus. At the end of March, the number of identified cases took just three days to double. Now, it takes almost two weeks.
But Indian officials have worked carefully in the past few days, responding to an increase in cases in places like Mumbai, the most densely populated city in India. Health workers reported an increase in cases in slums like Dharavi, where many families live from eight to one room and social distancing is almost impossible.
In a television speech earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for patience with the closure measures and announced an aid package of more than $ 260 billion to try to rescue India's devastated economy.
Sailors aboard a US aircraft carrier docked in Guam test positive for the second time.
Thirteen sailors aboard the virus-infected carrier Theodore Roosevelt have returned positive for Covid-19 after appearing to have recovered from the disease, Navy officials said Sunday.
The infected sailors, who had tested negative twice before re-boarding the Roosevelt in recent days, have been removed from the warship for self-quarantine. The Roosevelt has been docked in Guam since March 27, as Navy officers struggle over how to deal with sick sailors, disinfect the ship, and prepare to resume operations in the western Pacific.
Navy officials have said they are aggressively reviewing and evaluating as crew members return to the Roosevelt after quarantine at the US military base in Guam, as well as hotels and other accommodations there. Ship officials require masks and repeated cleaning and disinfection to prevent another outbreak of the virus, which has infected about 1,100 crew members since March. A sailor is dead.
About 2,900 of the 4,800 crew members are now back on board. They are under strict orders to report the slightest cough, headache, or other flu-like symptom to doctors. In the last week or so, the new tests even revealed a sailor who tested positive for tuberculosis. That triggered a savage fight over contact tracing that found no other cases on board, Navy officials said.
The results of the latest Navy investigation into the events surrounding the Roosevelt are due to be released later this month.
Recent research in South Korea suggested that dozens of patients there Those who tested positive a second time after recovering from the disease appeared to be "false positives,quot; caused by persistent fragments of the virus, but probably not infectious.
A Barcelona hotel has only one occupant, and he is working hard preparing for his post-pandemic reality.
Every five days, Daniel Ordoñez opens 1,400 pipe taps at a beachfront hotel in Barcelona, Spain, which locals call "The Sail,quot; because of its shape.
Each hit has to be performed for about five minutes, so the task takes a full day. "It is probably the most boring part of my job, but it is necessary," he said, to avoid a form of pneumonia that bacteria can spread in water: Legionnaires' disease.
Mr. Ordonez, who is in charge of maintaining the hotel, has been its sole continuous occupant for the past two months, wandering through its ghost rooms due to another disease that has devastated the country and the world: Covid-19.
Now he lives alone on the 24th floor, which gives him an unbeatable view of the city, its beaches and the Mediterranean. "At first, I thought I would be here for about two weeks," said Mr. Ordonez, who is single. "But now it's eight o'clock, with no clear end in sight."
