Nicole Kidman suffers ankle fracture during coronavirus blockade, her husband calls her a soldier

WENN

Keith Urban catches up on the health of his wife, the & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; actress, after photos of her with a traveling cast at her drive-in concert went online.

Up News Info –

Nicole Kidman her ankle was broken during the coronavirus blockade, her husband Keith Urban Has revealed.

The actress sparked concern when images of her using a traveling cast emerged at Keith's concert on Friday, May 15.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country singer revealed the reason for Nicole's new accessory, and told the store on Saturday, "She broke her ankle, but she's a soldier."

"He was there last night among all the people, limping on his boot with his mask on."

<br />

He did not elaborate on how his wife had been injured.

Nicole shared a snapshot of Keith's concert in Nashville on Friday, but clipped it so as not to show her injured leg.

<br />

"Keith just had to play! Isolating himself with live music at the first #UrbanUnderground concert last night for the incredible # front-line workers," he wrote alongside the shared image on Instagram of his visit to the stage and the screen on Stardust Drive -In cinema.

<br />

The 52-year-old singer invited some 200 people from nearby Vanderbilt Health University in Tennessee to join him at the venue, and then shared a video of the event on his Instagram page, writing, "Thank you all so much @vanderbilthealth! Frontline workers who attended tonight's special show at the drive in! "