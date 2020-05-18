Nico Tortorella tells the story of him being arrested at high school graduation

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Younger & # 39; is one of the many celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Jaime King and Margaret Cho, giving a speech during the virtual ceremony & # 39; I am still graduating & # 39; from your campus.

"Younger"star Nico Tortorella found himself handcuffed at his high school graduation.

The 31-year-old actor delivered a speech during the virtual "I'm Still Graduating" virtual ceremony on his campus on Friday, May 15, and spoke about what happened on his own high school big day.

"I was arrested at my graduation," he revealed. "I'm sure that's not how someone expected this speech to begin. Not the graduates. Not her lecture. Not my mother. Not me. But we are living in difficult times, you guys, so we could. Well, discuss a few moments difficult. "

Nico explained that he drank some wine and beer before the ceremony, and was drunk when he got to graduation. Unfortunately for the star, a police officer stopped him on the way and asked Nico's cousin, a medical worker present at the event, to administer a breathalyzer test.

"I blew 0.1. I was a minor," he said. "Zero tolerance policy. Detained. By my cousin. At my high school graduation."

The "I'm still graduating" event also featured speeches and star appearances, including Eva Longoria, Jaime King, Margaret Cho, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Radhika Jones, Hailie SaharAndrew Yang and Brooke baldwin.