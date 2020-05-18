NHLPA Open: participants, how to broadcast the & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; tournament

The National Hockey League Players Association is holding an NHLPA open tournament with "Fortnite,quot;. In total, more than 80 players will participate in the three-hour event that begins at 2 p.m. ET Monday.

Organized by Colorado striker Avalanche J.T. Compher and Toronto forward Maple Leafs Zach Hyman, entrants will play four "threesome,quot; games with the winner winning a $ 200,000 charity prize.

"Once the season ended, my teammates and I were playing 'Fortnite' a little bit more," Compher said in an interview with ESPN. "We came up with the idea of ​​hosting an NHL tournament, where we could play against guys from the league."

Compher said excitement about the "Fortnite,quot; tournament has been increasing among players. The event will air on Twitch and the Avs forward expects players to show a bit of restraint in what is said during the tournament.

"It is live, so there will be some records with the boys. We want the children and families to be able to see, so we are trying to limit the curse," Compher said. "But we want to see that emotion. That is part of & # 39; Fortnite & # 39;".

In the end, the event will help raise money for a good cause.

"Doing it out of charity right now is the most important thing right now," Compher said. "We have all this downtime, all these difficult times that are happening in the world right now. For players taking a step forward, using our time, using our exposure the right way was very exciting for us."

How to watch the NHLPA Open with "Fortnite,quot;

The three-hour tournament will feature more than 80 hockey players, over 65 NHLers, separated into 28 different teams. Each team will have a designated captain with Hyman as one of the tournament hosts.

Participants