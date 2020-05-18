Next 10-part sports documentary? Tiger Woods is the only correct answer

The 10-part documentary "The Last Dance," which chronicled the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Michael Jordan in the 1990s, wrapped up on Sunday and left sports fans eager for the upcoming revealing series.

"The Last Dance,quot; and "O.J .: Made in America," a four-part, eight-hour documentary, have set a high standard for other detailed projects to follow. But who is next? It's an open discussion on social media, but there is only one correct answer: Give us a 10-hour documentary on Tiger Woods. It would have all the elements for the next great American sports documentary. The loose script is now available.

Amateur career

There are enough images of Woods as a young golfer, including the appearance with Bob Hope, throughout his college career at Stanford, to produce at least the first two episodes.

Relationship with father

"The Last Dance,quot; did a masterful job of weaving Jordan's relationship with his father James in the documentary. Woods' close relationship with his father Earl would follow a similar theme.

Masters 1997

Arguably the most iconic round of all time. Who wouldn't want to relive that? The creativity options with showing how he got to -18 and won by 12 shots would be incredible.

& # 39; Tiger Slam & # 39;

You could call this "Red Sunday,quot;. A look at the 13 majors from 1999 to 2008 would be incredible. Woods had the most dominant decade in golf history, and you can cover that from all angles. Remember the 2000 US Open when Woods won by 15 shots?

Golf icon

A look at Woods' impact on Nike and how golf's popularity increased in the early 2000s. Woods was also the first African-American golfer to have a major impact on golf.

Drop

Woods' career turned on November 27, 2009, when he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant. From there, Woods' relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren came under fire. On the course, Woods would fight career-threatening injuries and fight back to the top.

Returns

Woods won the Masters in 2019 for his fifteenth tournament, and perhaps the most significant one. It's still fresh in our minds, but it's the perfect ending episode.

This has all the elements necessary for an award-winning mega documentary, but the key to this documentary would be to get the most candid version of Woods possible. That was the key to "The Last Dance,quot;. Jordan's interviews produced countless memes, and Woods would have to have the same presence. He is one of the few athletes who can do that.

There are other possibilities. A look at the Cowboys of the 1990s feels more like a four-hour special on the NFL Network, and ESPN's 30-for-30 on Lance Armstrong and Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa's home run chase wouldn't call our own. attention in 10 episodes.

Pete Rose would be an interesting subject, but you must be bigger than life to keep the attention of sports fans for so long. "The Last Dance,quot; did that during a pandemic. Woods could do it in normal times, and every time this documentary is produced it should air five Sundays before the Masters.

We will see it and wait for the next one after that. There is only one correct answer there too.

LeBron, you're in the hole.